Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite complete specs, images leak: Everything you need to know

Highlights Samsung is said to be working on a new budget tablet

The tablet will reportedly come powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset

It will also sport a 10.4-inch display

It is no secret that Samsung has been working on a new mid-range tablet, and now, we have received more information on the device which is expected to be launched by Samsung in the coming weeks.

Likely to be called the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the tablet has already been certified in Taiwan, as well as by the Bluetooth SIG. However, today, the entire spec sheet of the device has been leaked alongside a number of new press renders.

The renders and the spec sheet reveal all there is to know about the device, as they take the lid off the internals and the design of the Tab S6 Lite.

Talking about the hardware, the Tab S6 Lite has been revealed to bring a 10.4-inch 2000x1200 LCD touchscreen with S Pen support. Underneath the hood, there will be an Exynos 9611 SoC that is now increasingly being seen on a number of mid-segment and budget devices from Samsung.

This has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. However, reports suggest that few markets will also get a variant with 128GB of storage. For connectivity, the tablet will get either an LTE version with GPS or a Wi-Fi-only iteration with NFC and Bluetooth. The tablet will also feature an 8-megapixel camera at the back, with a 5-megapixel lens also available for clicking selfies.

The upcoming tablet will house a 7,040 mAh battery, one that will be charged using a USB-C port. The tablet has been revealed to weigh 467 grams, and come with an aluminum frame and rear. Reports suggest the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will retail for 350 to 400 in the entry-level Wi-Fi-only version.