Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ gets listed on Geekbench, key specifications revealed

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in an unpacked event which is scheduled for August 2020. Now, a new leak of the Tab S7+ has appeared on Geekbench along with some key specifications. The device is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 120Hz display.

Samsung has been on a launching spree and has unveiled quite a few devices this year. Just a few days ago, the South Korean smartphone maker unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India and now it plans to bring its successors to the market.

As per the recent listing on Geekbench, the Galaxy Tab S7+ sporting a model name SM-T976B has scored 4277 and 13286 points in the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The device runs Android 10 and has 6GB RAM onboard. There could be other RAM variants too but there were no reports about the same. So let's have a look at the key specifications of Samsung's next line-up of tablets.

Galaxy Tab S7+ expected specifications and camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is tipped to feature a 12.4-inch display with thin bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. As per reports, Samsung is developing tabs with two different sizes including the 11-inch display and 12.4-inch display and will have two different versions such as the WiFi and cellular versions.

The Galaxy Tab S7 series might come with support for S-pen just like its predecessors. The pen might prove to be a useful tool for digital drawing or 2D animations and other photo-editing features. Samsung is also likely to offer a massive battery with the Galaxy Tab S7 series keeping the high refresh rate in mind. The reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ might house a massive 10,090 mAh battery while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 might come with a 7,760mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is expected to be driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tab is likely to come with various connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of the optics, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is tipped to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear which would comprise a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth lens along with LED flash. On the front, the Tab might feature a 12-megapixel selfie shooter

There have been no speculations about the pricing of the premium tablets by Samsung. It is expected to be launched in August this year.