Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 set to arrive in India soon, gets listed on Amazon

Highlights Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S7 in India soon.

Amazon has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 along with a Notify Me button.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch TFT display and 8000mAh battery.

Electronics giant Samsung unveiled Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Watch 2 and Buds Live and the Galaxy Tab S7 in an unpacked event in August this year. However, the smartphone brand is all set to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in India soon at least that's what the listing on Amazon India claims. The e-commerce platform page has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 along with a "Notify Me" button that suggests that the India launch could be just around the corner.

The listing on Amazon doesn't reveal the India price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 but has listed some of the specifications of the device. The Tab was launched in two different variants including the WiFi and the 4G variant but the listing doesn't reveal whether Samsung will launch both the variants in India or not.

Here are some of the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet by Samsung is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and expandable up to 1TB using a microSD.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy S7 Tab features a dual-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the tablet features an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

In terms of battery, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Tab houses a massive 8000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. For connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS. In addition to the specifications, there is also Wireless DeX support that helps in turning the tablet into a mini desktop. Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with an S-Pen which has ultra-low latency, magnetic attachment, and supports air actions for quick control.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 expected price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was launched in Europe for EUR 699 (roughly Rs 62,200) for the 6GB+128GB variant, EUR 779 (roughly Rs 69,300) for the 8GB and 256GB storage variants.