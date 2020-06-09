Samsung Galaxy Wearable app hints at the imminent launch of the Galaxy Watch 3 and bean-shaped Galaxy BudsX

Highlights Samsung is working on the Galaxy Watch 3 and a pair of new wireless earbuds

The wireless earbuds will be shaped like beans

The name of the products has been spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app

Samsung's been tipped to launch the Galaxy Watch 3 and new bean shaped wireless earbuds for quite some time now, and now, we have another leak that gives us more evidence to believe the same.

The official branding of the Galaxy Watch 3 has been found from images discovered within the Samsung Wearable app, hinting at how the Galaxy Watch 3 could become reality very soon. Interestingly, Samsung appears to have skipped the Galaxy Watch 2, possibly to avoid confusion with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and bring all watches to a unified naming standard.

While we know little about the Galaxy Watch 3, a recent FCC listing claimed the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Bluetooth + Wi-Fi and LTE variants, with both variants also coming in two sizes 41mm and 45mm sizes. Reports also suggest that Samsung could revert to the rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 3 along with a Gorilla Glass DX display.

The werables app has also given a hint that the bean-shaped wireless buds are also in the works. These are the same buds that have been a regular fixture of leaks and rumours over the last few weeks. The app mentions them by the name "buds_live", however, they have been refered to as the Galaxy BudsX in the past.

The two werabale products could be launched in the coming weeks, however, the expectation is one of them, possibly the buds, could be pushed back till the launch of the Galaxy Note 20+ which should be launched later this year in August.