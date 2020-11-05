Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 to get stereo speakers, launch could be delayed

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is tipped to be launched next year.

Galaxy Z Flip 2 could get stereo speakers at launch.

Reports say the phone's launch could be delayed to Summer 2021.

It has only been a few weeks since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and now we already have information about Samsung's next foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 2. As per leaked information, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will improve on its predecessor when it comes to the audio department.

The phone is tipped to bring with it stereo speakers, which would definitely be an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip from last year which only came with downward-firing mono speakers. However, the report also claims that the phone could be delayed and would launch in March-April 2021. This is in contradiction with previous reports that suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 could be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January or February.

It is interesting to note that the first bit of information comes courtesy of tipster @Ricciolo1 who tweeted about the new feature added to the Galaxy Z Flip, while the second bit about the launch date of the device comes courtesy of Another tipster Ross Young who took to Twitter to share this information.

While the report does not mention the reason for the delay, it could very well be because of production or supply issues. Apart from this, there is nothing else that's known about the Z Flip at the moment. However, it is expected to bring major changes with itself that would overall make it a better phone than last year's Z Flip.

But the upgrades and features aside, the phone is said to bring a similar design with itself that will be inspired heavily by the original Z Flip. However, with changes such as a dual speaker system being put in place, we do expect there to be some changes in design.

More on this should be known in the coming months as we get closer to the launch of the device which could either be some time in January-February alongside the launch of the Galaxy S21 or at a later date at a separate event in March-April 2021.