Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available on Amazon starting March 17

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available on Amazon starting tomorrow

The Galaxy Z Flip is the company's second foldable smartphone

It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable display

Samsung has announced that it is partnering with Amazon to bring its latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip to consumers. The phone had earlier gone on sale through Samsung's store. However, it will now be available through Amazon starting March 17, 2020.

The foldable smartphone is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and is currently available in two colours - Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. It is Samsung's first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot. In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.

Apart from this, there's a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the device with the highest resolution of 2636x1080. There's also a secondary Super AMOLED display that's 1.1-inch size. Under the hood, there's a 7nm 64-bit Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone comes running a foldable phone supporting version of the One UI 2.

For cameras, there's a dual-camera setup inside with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone also gets a 10-megapixel selfie lens. The whole package is powered by a 3300mAh battery pack.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.

The Galaxy Z Flip competes with the Motorola Razr and gets an upper edge when it comes to specifications and overall desirability, with the major factor being the lower price. There's a similar clamshell-like design with a 6.7-inch display that folds in half - this makes it easy to carry when you aren't using the phone. As with all Samsung phones, the Z Flip uses Samsung's Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR 10+ colours. Unlike other folding phones, the Z Flip has an ultra-thin glass on its main display that Samsung says is more resistant to damage.