Samsung Galaxy Z Flip faces questions as foldable ultra thin glass fails durability test

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Fip is Samsung's second foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a high resolution display covered with bendable glass

The Z Flip sports a design that's quite different from the Galaxy Fold

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this month alongside its flagships, Galaxy S20 series phones. The Galaxy Z Flip hogged all the limelight at the event with the device stands out as the next big innovation in tech.

However, barely a week after its launch, concerning reports have started to come in about the Galaxy Z Flip. Tech reviewer, JerryRigEverything has subjected the Galaxy Z Flip through a durability test, and the phone it appears did not pass it with flying colours.

The Galaxy Fold which is the first foldable smartphone to come with an extra thin foldable glass sheet on its top -- instead of plastic -- has been shown to not be as durable in his latest video, with the Z Flip's screen being shown to be quite prone to picking up scratches.

This is quite surprising as the Galaxy Fold's glass layer has been touted to be more durable, all while looking more premium too. However, the new video shows that it is just as prone to picking up scratches as the one found on the Moto Razr and the Galaxy Fold.

While the reason for this still remains unknown, JerryRigEverything suggests this could be that Samsung isn't using real glass on the device, and instead using a glass-polymer hybrid.

Although the concerns raised by the YouTuber are legit, it should be noted that Samsung itself hasn't claimed the Z Flip's foldable panel to be more durable than what's found on the Galaxy Fold or other competing phones.

In fact, the company has repeatedly said that the device uses glass to improve the look and feel of the phone. But whatever be the case, JerryRigEverything's findings do at least reveal that the phone is not the evolved foldable product that many had been had been hoping it to be.

Despite being a good second step, more work may still remain for Samsung when it comes to foldable technology, and figuring out the durability of the high-resolution primary panel on its upcoming foldable phones may just be the first step towards that.

