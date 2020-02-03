Samsung Galaxy Z Flip first hands-on video leaks, here's how it will look

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is tipped to be the company's next foldable phone

The smartphone is expected to be launched on February 12

The phone will feature a similar design as the Moto Razr

Southe Korean tech major, Samsung has already launched a number of smartphones this year. However, it's is still to unveil its flagship S20 and the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip phone. These devices are expected to be launched at the company's Unpacked Event on February 12, 2020.

While the S20 series of phones have already been seen quite a number of times in leaked images and videos, and now the Galaxy Z Flip too has seen itself being leaked in its first hands on video.

Noted tipster, Ben Geskin has posted a short clip of what is being claimed to be the Galaxy Z Flip. The video was shared on Twitter, however, there's little clarity on where the video originated from.

The hands on video again shows what we've previously seen in leaked photos and renders, thereby revealing to users how the phone will be designed and work in real life. From the leaked video, the phone doesn't appear to be the slimmest, and shows a Motorola Razr like design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

While the leak doesn't reveal anything about the hardware, we do have some idea about the hardware of the device because of previous leaks. Of these, the latest claims the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip will be the 12-megapixel lens and not the originally reported 108-megapixel one.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also being said to get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 256GB of onboard storage, One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery and be made available in Black and Purple colours.

Earlier we've heard reports of blue, red, and pink editions for South Korea, however, we're not sure if the colour variants will also be coming to other markets.

In addition to this, there is also information available about the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip. The latest reports coming out of South Korea claim the phone could feature a price tag much lower than that of the Motorola Razr which also features a mid-range SoC in the Snapdragon 710 SoC -- as opposed to Snapdragon 855 SoC on the smartphone.

As for the price, the device is being said to be priced between $860 and $1,295, making it more affordable than the Moto Z Flip and also bring it in line with other premium flagships in the market.