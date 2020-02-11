Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, Galaxy Buds+ launched: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been launched as the companys second foldable phone

Samsung has launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, at Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California. The clamshell design phone was launched alongside the Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones, and the much-awaited Galaxy S20 series phones at the event.

The Z Flip is the second attempt at launching a foldable phone from Samsung. However, it is very different from the Galaxy Fold that was brought to the market last year. The new foldable device comes with a Moto Razr like clamshell design that sees the device to fold from the middle to retract into a manageable form factor that can easily fit into a user's pocket.

At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience, said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. With Galaxy Z Flip's unique foldable design and user experience, we're redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do.

The Galaxy Buds+, on the other hand, has been launched as the successor to the original Galaxy Buds that were introduced as the South Korean tech giant's foray into the truly wireless earphones segment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+: Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip has been announced in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone will start retail at $1380. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, starting in select markets including the US and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. There's currently no word on its availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specifications

The device is the company's second attempt at creating a foldable smartphone and brings with itself a design that would remind you of the Motorola Razr phone. However, the clamshell design aside, this one looks like a true blood Samsung phone.

There's a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the device with the highest resolution of 2636 x 1080. There's also a secondary Super AMOLED display that's 1.1-inch size. Under the hood, there's a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone comes running a foldable phone supporting version of the One UI 2.1.

For cameras, there's a dual-camera setup inside with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The whole package will be powered by a 3300mAh battery pack. The phone has been announced to be available in multiple colours, including Gold, which will be available in select countries.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Specifications

The successor to last year's Galaxy Buds brings with them a similar design to the earbuds that were launched last year. However, they do feature some new features and also differ slightly in specs.

The new earbuds bring with them AKG-tuned dual-drivers (tweeter and woofer) for improved audio quality. There are also three microphones on each side for better call quality and double the battery life. Samsung claims the Buds+ can last up to 11 hours for music playback and can go on for 7.5 hours while making calls. They also promise 60 minutes of use with just 3 minutes of quick charge.