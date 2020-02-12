Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone with dual cameras launched: Price, specs and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been launched as the company's second foldable phone

The foldable phone comes with two displays

The phone features a clamshell design unlike the first Galaxy Fold

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones are finally here, and along with them, the South Korean tech giant has also added another foldable phone to its line-up. The Galaxy Z Flip has been announced as the phone maker's second foldable phone, one that is nothing like the Galaxy Fold which was launched last year.

The new foldable device comes with a Moto Razr like clamshell design and a 6.7-inch foldable display that splits from the middle to turn the phone into a more manageable form factor that can easily fit into a user's pocket.

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's latest foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display on the inside. The cover sports another 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display.

Chipset: 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

RAM: The phone comes with 8GB of RAM

Storage: Single memory variant with 256GB of storage.

Rear cameras: dual camera set-up with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There's OIS for the rear wide-angle camera and up to 8x digital zoom.

Front camera: There's a 10-megapixel lens on the device for clicking selfies.

Battery: The phone comes with a 3300mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging.

Operating system: Android 10-based One UI 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Features

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy Z Flip is its 6.7-inch foldable display, and the fact it is the first phone on the planet to use foldable glass instead of plastic to secure the display on the foldable device. The Z Flip is also the second attempt at launching a foldable phone from Samsung.

However, it is very different from the Galaxy Fold that was brought to the market last year. The new foldable device comes with a Moto Razr like clamshell design.

It also cuts down on the cameras, and excesses in hardware that were seen with Samsung's first foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Price

The Galaxy Z Flip has been announced in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable phone will start retail at $1380. The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, starting in select markets including the US and Korea on February 14, 2020, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries. There's currently no word on its availability in India.