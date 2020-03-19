Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold variant launched in India

Highlights Samsung has launched a new Mirror Gold colour variant for the Galaxy Z Flip

The smartphone was previously available in two colour variants in the country

The Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable smartphone from Samsung

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has announced that its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, will be made available in the country in an all-new colour starting March 20. The second foldable phone from the company will now be available for purchase in Mirror Gold colour which had earlier been announced to be only made available in select countries across the world.

This new colour variant is priced at Rs 109,999 and joins the existing list which sees the company offer the device now in three colours in India, including Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

It is Samsung's first eSIM smartphone, with one eSIM (currently available on Airtel & Jio Networks) and one Nano-SIM card slot. In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.

Apart from this, there's a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the device with the highest resolution of 2636x1080. There's also a secondary Super AMOLED display that's 1.1-inch size. Under the hood, there's a 7nm 64-bit Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone comes running a foldable phone supporting version of the One UI 2.

For cameras, there's a dual-camera setup inside with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The phone also gets a 10-megapixel selfie lens. The whole package is powered by a 3300mAh battery pack.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.

In India, the Galaxy Z Flip sees itself in a direct fight with the Moto Razr which also comes with a similar clamshell design. However, the Z Flip uses Samsung's Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR 10+ colours and has an ultra-thin glass on its main display that Samsung says is more resistant to damage. This makes Samsung's offering slightly more premium and an overall better buy than what is being offered by Motorola.