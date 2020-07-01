Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Highlights Samsung has launched the BTS edition of the Galaxy S20+ in India

Samsung has announced a new treat for K-Pop fans in India. The company has officially launched the BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy Buds+ in India. The company has put the two devices up for pre-booking starting today.

While the BTS editions of the two devices don't bring anything new in terms of hardware, there are cosmetic changes, with the special edition of the Galaxy S20+ coming in a new purple colour, clad with the branding of the phone. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition and Buds+ charging case, carry the band's logo and purple heart iconography.

"At Samsung, our endeavour is to offer unique and exclusive experiences keeping in mind our consumers' ever evolving choices. K-Pop is seeing an unprecedented fan following in India and we are very excited to announce the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ which now give fans an exclusive opportunity to connect more closely with their favourite band. The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is the exciting new entrant in our flagship portfolio and we look forward to bringing more such offerings to our young consumers," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes pre-installed with BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse. The device also comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

Samsung has announced that it is also opening pre-booking for Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cloud White colour in India. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most premium flagship, featuring a 108-megapixel camera and a 100x Space Zoom.

Both Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions, as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant, can be pre-booked starting today to July 9, 2020, on Samsung.com/in. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at Rs 87,999. The BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990. Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999.

Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will be available across Samsung Exclusive Stores and Samsung.com, while Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant will be available across Samsung's channels. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant are available in limited quantity in India. They all go on sale from July 10, 2020.