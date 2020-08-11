Samsung launches new Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant in India

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant has been announced for India.

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in India last week.

The Galaxy Note brings a triple camera set-up.

Barely days after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 in India, Samsung has added to the line-up by announcing a new Mystic Blue colour variant for the device. The colour variant will now be sold alongside the already announced Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colours.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 20 with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It comes with a 64-megapixel lens based triple camera set-up. The set-up also brings a 12-megapixel+12MP-megapixel cameras with Space Zoom feature and a 10-megapixel front camera. It comes with an advanced S Pen. The Note 20 only gets 8GB of RAM paired with an Exynos 990 SoC. For battery, the Galaxy Note 20 will come powered by a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been announced to start retail at Rs 77,999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 1,04,999 in India.

Samsung has said that consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G via Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10,000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20 and up to Rs 9,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5,000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.