Samsung launches Sound Tower, Soundbar speakers in India: All you need to know

Samsung has unveiled a new range of audio products in India. The company launched its 2020 Sound devices including a party speaker, Sound Tower, and premium range of Soundbars such as the Q and T series. The Sound Tower, which is being touted as a perfect party speaker, produces a sound output of up to 1500W and also has features including karaoke, DJ effect, and party lights. The Soundbars, on the other hand, promises to provide theatre-like experience at home.

Talking about Samsung's new audio products, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, "Samsung's signature Q-Symphony technology in our 2020 Sound Devices line-up is going to offer unmatched sound quality. With performance and innovative features that are truly game-changers, the new line-up is designed for those looking for the sound of perfection. The 2020 range of Sound Tower has been built to light up your party, while the Q & T Series Soundbars will certainly excite the audiophiles and cinephiles. We are certain that in the new normal where customers are spending more family time viewing content, our new range will enhance the cinematic experience,"

So let's dig deep into the features of the premium sound devices by Samsung and its price and availability in India.

Samsung Sound Tower features and specifications

Samsung Sound Tower was launched in two different variants called MX-T70 and MX-T50. The speakers flaunt a premium, non-run-of-the-mill design. The Sound Tower features Bi-directional Sound that produces sound covering a wider range. It can deliver loud and crisp sound quality with no distortion at high volumes and produces a sound output ranging from 500 watts and 1,500 watts.

Along with great sound quality, it also has features like Dynamic Bass, DJ effect, Karaoke, LED Party Lights among others to make your party even more happening. For perfect bass, it has a 10-inch built-in woofer to enhance the sound quality but it is only available in the MX-T50 variant

Samsung Q and T Series Soundbar features and specifications

The Q Series Soundbar and the T Series Soundbar both support Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X technology, the three-dimensional audio. The soundbars provide a theatre-like experience at home. The series also features Samsung's signature Q-Symphony technology which allows both TV speakers and the Soundbars to work simultaneously delivering premium sound.

The T Soundbar also has a Game Mode, which produces realistic sounds when a game device is connected to a Samsung TV. T Series Soundbars come in seven models HW-T670, HW-T550, HW-T450, HW-T45E, HW-T420, HW-T42E and HW-T400 whereas the Q Series Soundbars come in four models HW-Q950T, HW-Q900T, HW-Q800T and HW-Q60T.

Samsung Sound Tower, Q Series Soundbar and T Series Soundbar price in India

Sound Tower is available in two variants in Inda including the MX-T70, which is priced at Rs 42,990 and the MX-T50 is available for Rs 29,990.



The Q Series Soundbars are available in four models HW-Q950T priced at Rs 1,39,990, HW-Q900T priced atRs 1,03,990, HW-Q800T priced at Rs 53,990 and HW-Q60T priced at Rs 35,990.



The T Series Soundbars are offered in four models HW-T650 priced at Rs 35,990, HW-T550 priced at Rs 25,990, HW-T450 priced at Rs 19,990, HW-T420 priced at Rs 16,990 and HW-T400 priced at Rs 10,990. HW-T45E priced at Rs 19,990 will be available only on Amazon while HW-T42E priced at Rs 16,990 will be available only on Flipkart.

