Samsung likely to launch a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra later this year

Highlights Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra device later this year

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with a massive 6.9-inch display

Galaxy note 20 Ultra could replace the Galaxy Note 20+ this year

We're still months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, but leaks and rumours about the upcoming flagship line-up have already started coming in thick and fast. And the latest one claims Samsung could be set to expand its Galaxy Note line-up by launching as many as three new Note 20 smartphones this year.

The decision appears to be one taken with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's success in mind, with the company now looking to replicate this success by launching a new Note 20 Ultra later this year. This information comes courtesy of a Bluetooth SIG certification, first spotted by MySmartPrice, which bears the name "Galaxy Note20 Ultra."

But before we get too excited about Samsung bringing three new flagships under the Note 20 line-up this year, it would be prudent to note that in the past leaks have claimed there would only be two models under the Galaxy Note 20 series this year. In fact, even the model number claimed to be of the Note 20 Ultra has previously been associated with the Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

While contradicting in nature, this could also be because Samsung has decided to altogether drop the Plus moniker for the Galaxy Note 20, and would instead just go with a regular Note 20 and then supplement it with an Ultra variant for users who want a little extra from their phones.

If this indeed ends up being the case, then we probably know quite a lot about this device already. In the past, CAD-based renders of the device have appeared online which also revealed the design of the phone. The renders have shown a design that borrows heavily from the Galaxy S20 series. On the front, the Galaxy Note 20+ (or now the Note 20 Ultra) has been shown to bring slight curves and a boxy design -- something we've previously seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra and even the Galaxy Note 10 last year.

Interestingly, the renders also claim the same placement for the S-Pen on the device. This is quite surprising as previous leaks have suggested the smaller Galaxy Note 20 could switch the location of the S-Pen on the phone. The new leak about the phone also reveals that the Galaxy Note 20+ will have dimensions at 165mm long, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick.

As for the specs, OnLeaks has claimed in the past that the Galaxy Note 20+ will bring a rather big display at 6.9-inches. This will be bigger than the one found on the Galaxy Note 10+ which came with a 6.8-inch display. Reports in the past have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20+ could come with a 120Hz mode for faster refresh rates. Additionally, reports claim the panel on the phone will be built using LTPO tech.