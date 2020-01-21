Samsung Note 10 Lite with S Pen, triple cameras and 4500mAh battery launched in India: Specs and features

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 38,999

The smartphone brings to the table impressive specs and also Samsung's iconic S Pen

The phone also gets a three lens set-up at the back and powerful core internals

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has been launched in India as Samsung's first ever mid-segment flagship. The smartphone has been brought to India at an aggressive price that starts at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM variant is available at a price of Rs 40,999.

The Galaxy Note10 Lite's key USP is the S Pen, which Samsung claims is the perfect tool for millennials to seamlessly transition between work and life. The phone brings with itself a number of interesting features, including a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display.

Here are all the key specifications of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specs

Display: The Galaxy Note10 Lite offers a wide 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, running at a maximum Full HD+ resolution.

Chipset: Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC -- 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz).

RAM: Either 6GB or 8GB depending on the variant of choice

Storage: 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB

Rear cameras: Triple camera set-up which includes a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens; a 12-megapixel f/1.7 wide-angle lens with dual-pixel technology and OIS; and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens (also with OIS).

Front cameras: 32-megapixel lens with an F2.2 aperture.

Battery: 4500mAh pack with Super Fast Charging

Operating system: Android 10 based One UI 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Features

The biggest USP of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is that it comes with an S-Pen. Interestingly, this is the same Bluetooth-enabled stylus from Samsung that has been seen on the expensive Note 10 flagship.

The S-Pen allows users to personalise photos and videos with dynamic drawings, effects and animations and instantly converts handwritten notes to digital text. The Air Command feature of the S Pen allows users to click pictures, navigate through presentations and even edit videos with a simple click.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Price and availability

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now the most affordable S-Pen totting smartphone. The phone has been launched in two variants in the country. The Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours. The phone's pricing starts at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and goes up to Rs 40,999 for the higher end variant with 8GB of RAM.

Pre-booking of Galaxy Note10 Lite starts from January 21 at 2:00PM. Galaxy Note10 Lite will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung.com.