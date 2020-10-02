Samsung phones to sell at 70 per cent price on Flipkart with Smart Upgrade Plan, but there is a catch

Highlights Flipkart has announced a new purchase programme for Samsung phone shoppers.

The programme is called Smart Upgrade Plan that lets you buy a phone for just 70 per cent.

But there are certain terms and conditions that you must know before opting.

Flipkart announced, earlier this week, it is partnering Samsung to launch a new buy programme during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. It is called Smart Upgrade Plan that essentially allows shoppers to get themselves a new Samsung device for only a portion of the total selling price and upgrade to a new device after 12 months without paying any extra money for that. But with every offer, there is a catch. This one has too.

To explain it in simple terms, if you buy a Samsung device on Flipkart, you will have a Smart Upgrade Plan option right there under the listing. If you opt for the plan, you subscribe to the Smart Upgrade Plan under which you are required to pay only 70 per cent of the cost of the Samsung phone you are buying. This amount can be paid upfront at once or in instalments, but only using a credit card or the EMI payment facility on credit cards.

Now, this Smart Upgrade Plan will allow you to use the purchased Samsung phone for 12 months, after which you can upgrade to a new phone from Samsung. You can simply call Flipkart, order a new Samsung phone, and give up your existing phone. The best thing here is that you do not have to pay anything extra for the new phone. The amount you paid for the old one will be sufficient for the new phone.

In case you want to keep the phone, you must pay the remaining 30 per cent of the total price of the phone. Here is your catch. Not paying the remaining amount will authorise Flipkart to lock your phone without giving clarifications, the company has stated in the FAQ section of the Smart Upgrade Plan. Remember, this 30 per cent amount is discounted when you buy a Samsung phone under the Smart Upgrade Plan. But, according to Flipkart, this discount is available only to select customers. You will have to check if you see this offer for yourself on Flipkart.

Besides, you cannot club any other offer with the Smart Upgrade Plan. This means you will not be eligible for any exchange offers for the smartphone you are buying. This might sound like sad news to some who would be looking to replace their used, old phone. But the Smart Upgrade Plan is not so bad. You pay just 70 per cent for the new one and get another a year later.

People who like to keep up with the trends in the mobile phone industry should opt for the Smart Upgrade Plan, especially. You pay more than half of the total price of the Samsung phone and get to switch to a new phone after a year, which is about right for making a shift to new technology.

You might get a Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7000mAh battery under the Smart Upgrade Plan and keep using it for a year until the company launches a new one with, say, 8000mAh battery or rather even faster charging on the same 7000mAh battery. Assuming Samsung plans something like this and launches an upgrade, you can get yourself that phone after 12 months.