Samsung promises to fix Galaxy S20 Ultra camera issues with software update

After some publications across the globe called the Samsung galaxy S20 Ultra out for its below-par camera performance, the company has now reportedly come out and promised a new update to fix the issues.

The company has responded to complaints raised by reviewers, and in a statement given to The Verge has said that it's working on an update to improve the camera. However, the report claims that Samsung stopped short of acknowledging any specific problem with the device and confirmed the fix will be available soon.

The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience, Samsung said in a statement given to The Verge.

The statement comes shortly after publications including PC Mag and Input reported issues with the autofocus system of the device, claiming it to be unreliable and often even taking a long time to lock onto subjects. The Verge has also claimed that the device's camera also applies aggressive image processing in certain situations, and has a tendency to smooth out textures.

To remind our readers, the S20 Ultra gets a quad-camera set-up with the first lens being an ultra-wide 12-megapixel lens sat next to the primary 108-megapixel wide-angle lens. For 100x Space Zoom there's a 48-megapixel lens. Completing the set-up is a ToF lens. For selfies, the S20 Ultra gets a massive 40-megapixel lens.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets the biggest display of the three phones, as it sports a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. It supports a 120hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also gets a 5000mAh battery pack with support for up to 45W fast charging.

In India, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been launched at a starting price of Rs 92,999.