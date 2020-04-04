Samsung S10 Lite, IQOO 3 and more: Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 for April 2020

Highlights Galaxy S10 Lite is arguably the best camera phone in the budget.

For gaming, the Asus ROG Phone II is still a great buy.

Realme X50 Pro 5G brings the promise of being 5G ready to this segment.

The last few days have been difficult for the smartphone industry. The fallout of the Covid-19 outbreak, the hike in GST by 50 per cent and the general disruption in the manufacturing of phones has seen phone sales come to a near halt in the country.



Yet, there remain a number of buyers who in the middle of this crisis remain eager to get their hands on new smartphones once the market is operational again. For them, the sub-Rs 40,000 segment of the market brings quite a few interesting options.



From gaming smartphones to photography focused devices, the segment has it all. Here is our pick of the five best smartphones in the price segment right now.



Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Price Rs 39,999)



This is one of the best camera phones available in the market right now. It gets an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch punch-hole Infinity-O display capable of Full HD+ resolutions and a maximum pixel density of 394ppi. But unlike the display on the S10 and S10 Plus, this display is not curved.



Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. For cameras, the device gets a powerful set-up comprising of three lenses, with the primary being a 48-megapixel main camera sat next to a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front of the phone also features a 32-megapixel lens for clicking selfies.



IQOO 3 4G (Rs 36,999)



The IQOO 3 is available in both a 4G and 5G variant. Of the two, the 4G one is more affordable but still packs in the same bells and whistles as the 5G one.



For the price, the phone offers, a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display which the company claims provides 180Hz of touch response. The display is HDR10+ ready and is primed for streaming content and playing games on it.



Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For software, the phone uses IQOO OS 1.0 which brings with itself features such as Game Center, Ultra Game Mode, Smart Split, Eye Protection Mode and Fun video. For cameras, the IQOO 3 gets a quad-camera set-up which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor sat next to a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 10x Zoom, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro and bokeh camera.



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite ( Price Rs 38,999)



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now the most affordable S-Pen totting smartphone from Samsung and is considerably more affordable than the Note 10. Despite being a watered-down variant of the flagship Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings with it some impressive, flagship-like specs. It brings with itself edge-to-edge 6.7-inch Infinity-O displays capable of Full HD+ resolutions and a pixel density of 394 ppi.



Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers Samsung's in-house Exynos 9810 chipset which has been paired with 6/8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is kept on by a massive 4500mAh battery that supports super-fast charging.



Realme X50 Pro 5G ( Price Rs 37,999)



Another 5G phone that promises to be ready to latch on to the faster networking standard once it's available in the country. Apart from this, the phone also sports some powerful specs, including an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.



Realme has also added to the mix a Turbo write feature that will speed up file transfers. For graphics, the Realme X50 Pro 5G packs an Adreno 650 processor. The display is a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Samsung Super AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.



Asus ROG Phone 2 (Price Rs 37,999)



The Asus ROG Phone 2 is one of those smartphones that has been crafted with gamers in mind. It brings flagship-grade hardware and a design that's flashy enough for the most serious of gamers. The device also focuses on ensuring it remains cool at all times as it features advanced cooling mechanisms.



The entry variant of the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available for Rs 37,999 and brings with it 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Asus is using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that helps the phone to achieve superior benchmark scores when compared to other flagship smartphones.