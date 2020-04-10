Samsung tipped to make custom Exynos chipsets for Google

Highlights Samsung could design Exynos chipsets for Google

The chipsets could be used on Pixel smartphones in the future

The Pixel 5 is tipped to sport an Exynos 765G SoC

Samsung is one of the few players in the industry that designs its own chipsets. While the phone maker does source Snapdragon SoC from Qualcomm for some of its phones, for the overwhelming majority it still uses its in-house Exynos chipsets.

Although not many end users are convinced by this choice, Samsung's Exynos chipsets have still been making way to more and more phones in the last few months. And now, it appears even Google could be ready to give Exynos chips a chance with its upcoming Pixel phones.

This is according to a new report which claims Samsung and Google are reportedly working on building a new custom Exynos chipset, which could be launched as early as soon as this year. Though there is no confirmation yet, the custom chipset could very likely be seen on the upcoming Pixel 6.

As for the chipset itself, it will be manufactured on Samsung's 5nm LPE die process and will feature two Cortex-A78 CPU cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and a cluster of four Cortex-A55 cores. For graphics, it will bring the yet to be announced Mali MP20 GPU. However, the chipset won't feature Samsung's ISP (image signal processor) and NPU (neural-processing unit) in favor of its own units of the same type.

This move would make a lot of sense as Google in the last few weeks has been tipped to make a major change with the Pixel 5 smartphone. The next flagship from the company is expected to not get the top of the line Snapdragon SoC, but rather be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset. As such, it would make sense for Google to switch to a custom chipset for its flagships after the Pixel 5's launch.