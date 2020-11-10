Samsung tries to fix Galaxy S20 FE touchscreen issues again, users say update doesn't help

Highlights Users have reported issues with the Galaxy S20 FE.

There have been touchscreen issues reported about the Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE as an affordable addition to the Galaxy S20 series. The phone was launched with slightly downgraded specifications in comparison to the other Galaxy S20 series phones but in return also a more attractive price tag than what the other Galaxy S20 phones offer.

However, since its launch, the Galaxy S20 FE has been the subject of many user complaints, with many reporting display and other issues with the device. Only last month, Samsung sent out two updates to fix a touchscreen issue that was affecting some users of the phone.

This issue was seeing the phone register ghost touches when scrolling or zooming. While you'd think the update would have fixed the issue on these phones by now, but it appears despite the updates, the touchscreen issues suffered by the phone still remain.

This is according to a GSMArena report which cites a Reddit user, ingongingong, who claims the "jittery scroll still happens, but less often" along with the pinch-zooming in or out the issue which also looks to have pertained.

Considering that a number of updates haven't been able to fix the issue completely, there is a chance that this could indeed be a hardware issue and if that's the case the company would have to recall units of the device. Suffice to say, if that happens to be the case then it would be a major embarrassment for the company which has in the past had to deal with recalls because of faulty units.

Talking about the device, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an Exynos 990 SoC and comes with a 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.

The phone is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water-resistant. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. For cameras, it features a triple rear camera with a 30X Space Zoom.

As for the camera hardware, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera. Samsung claims that the Galaxy S20 FE's primary image sensor is 1.7 times better than the Galaxy S10 series'.