Samsung Unpacked 2020: How to watch and what to expect from Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch today

Tech giant, Samsung, has a major tech event planned for later today. The phone maker will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual launch event where it will be hosting a number of new products, including, the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 and also the all-new Galaxy Tab S7.

The big-ticket event will be live-streamed through Samsung's online channels. The launch event will begin at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST). As the company has announced, it will be live-streamed through the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page. This will be Samsung's first online-only Galaxy Unpacked event, so all eyes would be on the company to see how it handles it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Expected price, specifications and features

The latest reports suggest there will be two new Galaxy Note smartphones under the line-up. As per reports, we may see Samsung not launch a Plus variant, and instead launch a regular Galaxy Note 20 and a more premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Of the two, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is tipped to bring a rather big display at 6.9-inches. This will be bigger than the one found on the Galaxy Note 10+ which came with a 6.8-inch display. Reports in the past have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could come with a 120Hz mode for faster refresh rates. Additionally, reports claim the panel on the phone will be built using LTPO tech. This screen is built for power saving which could result in a Galaxy Note 20 with impressive battery life.

As for the core specs of the device, we don't know much at the moment. However, it is said that outside the US Samsung will again stick to its in-house Exynos chips. Recent leaks claim Samsung could use its Exynos 990 chip for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. However, there have been other reports from South Korea which claim it's "highly likely" that Samsung will use a new Exynos 992 chipset in the Note 20 series phones.

As for cameras, there are enough hints that the Galaxy Note 20 could come with a triple camera set-up, however, the Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, could get a quad-lens setup. As per reports in South Korean media, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 64-megapixel primary lens and 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lenses.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 13-megapixel periscope lens. There will be laser autofocus on the device, however, Samsung could do away with the Time of Flight sensor. Both the phones are said to feature the same front-facing camera which will likely be the same 40-megapixel sensor.

Reports suggest the pricing for the Galaxy Note 20 series could start at close to $999 and go much over the $1200 mark for the top-end variants. There have also been other leaks about the pricing of the device. One of which claims the Galaxy Note 20 could be much more expensive than its predecessors. This is according to Twitter user @Ricciolo1 who claims the "Note 20 series will be the most expensive Note ever." However, other leaks from having claimed that Note 20 will actually retail at a slightly lower price than last year's Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Expected price, specifications and features

The other major product to be launched today will be the Galaxy Z Fold 2. As far as the phone goes, we've previously read that it will follow a similar design language to what we saw on the original Fold.

The outer display here will be 6.23-inches, with the one inside coming in at 7.7-inches. Both are said to be Super AMOLED panels. Reports have suggested the internal display will support a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple camera setup on the back of the phone is said to come with 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and 12-megapixel lenses.

The selfie camera is tipped to be 10-megapixels. The phone could get up to 512GB in storage, and support for 5G. Keeping the lights here would be a 4,356mAh battery pack that will support 15W wireless charging.