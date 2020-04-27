Samsung working on a new pop-up camera phone, reveal leaked renders

Highlights Samsung could be working on its first pop-up display camera

The phone is also said to come with a rear fingerprint reader

The phone could be launched as part of the Galaxy A series

Samsung is usually not the one to follow when it comes to new design technologies, but it appears the company will be doing so very soon by introducing its first pop-up camera phone -- a feature that was seen quite a lot on smartphones all through last year.

U until now, the phone maker has been focusing on a variation of notched displays to keep its phones looking fresh and in-line with the times. However, it is now given that up and introduces moving parts in its design for what could be possibly a new Galaxy A series phone that the company is tipped to launch in the future.

The information has been shared by tipster, @OnLeaks, who has shared renders of this upcoming Samsung device with Pigtou. The renders show a design approach that Samsung had tried with the Samsung Galaxy A80. The renders show a phone with a clean front showing no notches or punch holes. Interestingly, there's very little in terms of the bezels too, with only the bottom bezel really visible.

The phone has a pop-up camera which remind one of the Galaxy A80, however, it is very different from the device as it doesn't appear to be one that rotates as seen on the A80. The new device instead appears to use a conventional pop-up camera much like we've seen on phones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, Honor 9X, OPPO Reno 2Z, and many more.



The phone is also said to come with a rear fingerprint scanner and as such give up on an in-display fingerprint scanner that we've seen on a number of Samsung phones in the past. Apart from this, the renders also reveal a triple rear camera setup and curved side edges on the back.

As per @OnLeaks the phone could come with a USB Type-C port and an IR Blaster but no 3.5mm headphone jack on the back. The phone's dimension's are said to be 183.5 x 77 x 9.2 mm. Everything else about the phone is unknown, including its name.