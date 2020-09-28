Samsung working on penta-camera phone, could be Galaxy A72

Highlights Samsung may launch a phone with 5 rear cameras next year.

This phone could be called Galaxy A72.

The news about this phone comes from reports in South Korea.

Samsung is reportedly working on a phone that will have 5 rear cameras. This phone is likely to be launched in December or next year with the name of Galaxy A72.

A report in The Elec, which is a South Korean publication, says that the A72 will come with five rear cameras, similar to what Nokia once put in its Nokia 9 phone. The main camera of this phone will use a 64-megapixel sensor. Then there will be a 12-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide camera, a 8-megapixel sensor for telephoto camera and a 5-megapixel camera for macro photos. There will also be another 5-megapixel camera for collecting depth sensing data.

On the front there will be only one camera: a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

No other details about the A72 are available at the moment. Given that launch is quite far for now because December or next year are a while away, we don't expect to get much information anytime soon.

Along with A72, some details of A52 have also been leaked. Just like A72, this one also is expected to be a mid-range phone.

Reports from South Korea indicate that the A52 will have four cameras at the back though camera configuration is not available yet. It will be powered by Exynos 9611 processor, will have 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and will come with 4000 mAh battery. None of this information is officially confirmed by Samsung. It is based on reports and rumours in South Korea.

will be an upgrade over the Galaxy A51 which comes with a 4,000mAh battery, Exynos 9611 SoC, and up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.