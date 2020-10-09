Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Bluetooth speaker launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Highlights aregama has launched a special Bluetooth speaker for kids called Carvaan Mini Kids.

Mini Kids comes pre-loaded with rhymes, educational topics, stories in both Hindi and English.

The Mini Kids will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and saregama.com

Saregama has launched a special Bluetooth speaker for kids called Carvaan Mini Kids. The speaker comes pre-loaded with rhymes, educational topics, stories in both Hindi and English. Saregama had earlier launched speakers that come pre-loaded with some 5000 Bollywood songs. They have also launched speakers with pre-loaded songs in regional languages such as Malayalam, Telegu, Bengali, Punjabi, and Tamil. However, this is the first time the company has launched a dedicated speaker for children.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids Price

The Saregama Caravan Mini Kids has been launched at Rs 2990. It looks identical to the Saregama Carvaan Mini that costs Rs 2490 and consists of Bollywood songs, songs in regional languages, and more. The Saregama had also launched a pair of wired earphones, Saregama Carvaan GX01, for Rs. 1,599.

Saregama had entered the audio space with its portable Bluetooth speaker Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold. The speaker comes pre-loaded with over 5000 songs, comes with support for Wi-Fi audio stations and its speakers have been crafted by Harmon Kardon. The Caravan Gold 2.0 is also the most expensive in the entire lineup at Rs 12,990.

Saregama Carvaan Mini Kids specifications

Coming to the specifications of Saregama Caravan Mini Kids, it is compact in shape and small in size so the kids can carry it everywhere they go. The mini portable speaker consists of 300+ stories, 80+ rhymes, and 15+ learning topics exclusively designed for children. The Bluetooth speaker has an AUX port, USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack for earphones. It does not come with FM/AM support, unlike the Carvaan Mini. It is quite surprising because the Kids Mini is pricier than the Mini. The Mini is available in the market in seven interesting colors.

The Carvaan Mini Kids could be a perfect gift for your kids as it would not only keep them entertained but also educate them.

