Satya Nadella says Facebook, Twitter should focus more on safety

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that social media websites like Facebook, Twitter, and others should focus more on internet safety.

As per the Wall Street Journal, Nadella said that it would have applied some of Microsoft's experience in internet safety in Bytedance's short video platform, TikTok. "What needs to happen is real reform in social media where internet safety is a top consideration," Nadella was quoted by WSJ as saying. Microsoft recently lost out on a bid to acquire the US arm of TikTok as Bytedance entered into a partnership with Oracle.

Earlier this year, consumer-advocacy groups filed a case against TikTok for allegedly flouting a children's law and breaking a settlement agreement over allegations that it collected personal data of underage children. TikTok had agreed to pay a $5.7 million settlement with federal regulators over claims that it collected personal information of children.

Nadella in the interview said that Microsoft has experience in dealing with such content-related issues through its Xbox gaming platform. He said that Microsoft could have used its experiences.

"Regulation will never come fast enough to overcome some challenges," he told WSJ adding that "any product at scale with unintended consequences will face regulatory scrutiny."

US President Trump had signed an executive order against the Bytedance-owned short video platform and WeChat. He had granted TikTok only 90 days to sell its share to a US-based company or face a ban in the country. Trump had even refused to extend the deadline. The US President had called TikTok and WeChat a threat to "national security" in its executive order. Repeated threats by Trump was also the reason behind CEO Kevin Mayer's resignation only 100 days after joining the company.

However, Trump soon agreed to the Oracle-Bytedance deal and gave it a thumbs up. He called the deal "fantastic" and also said that he has given his "blessing" to it."If they get it done, that's great, if they don't, that's OK too," Trump was quoted as saying.