Satya Nadella says Microsoft will help India buy oxygen concentrators as Covid-19 crisis deepens

Satya Nadella, the chief executive officer of Microsoft, on Monday extended a helping hand to India as it faces the second Covid-19 wave with over 3 lakh active cases emerging daily. Microsoft CEO has announced the company will support the purchase of "critical" oxygen concentration devices" in addition to continuing support through aid relief efforts, technology, and other resources. The announcement comes as India is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

In a tweet, Nadella said he is "heartbroken" by the current situation of India. Here is his full tweet: "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices."

India is reporting daily over 3 lakh Covid-19 positive cases, where states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are contributing to 70 per cent of cases. In this time of crisis, different nations have come forward to support India. Nadella has highlighted the efforts the US government is making towards India's worsening Covid-19 situation. The US government has finally steered away from the "America First" stance after the controversies and said it will help India.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Sunday tweeted, "Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes."

In addition to the US, countries such as France, Australia, and Pakistan have also come forward to support India as it has set out to avert what could be the worst Covid-19 wave. While the UK is providing medical oxygen-related help, Pakistan has pledged assistance, including ambulances.

Last year, Microsoft diversified its efforts in India to help affected people, hospitals, the food industry, and startups during the Covid-19 outbreak. Microsoft partnered with Apollo Hospitals in the nationwide rollout of the Apollo 24|7 healthcare platform by providing Microsoft Azure technologies. The online platform by Apollo Hospitals is identical to the likes of NetMed and 1mg, which offer online assistance to people requesting a consultation, in addition to allowing them to make offline appointments.

Besides, Microsoft last year said it helped close to 3 million people in India by giving them access to online learning courses and digital skills. Platforms such as GitHub and LinkedIn were at the frontier of preparing people for "the most in-demand roles, including customer service, project management and data analysis."