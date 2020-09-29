Screen sharing new feature in Google Duo

Highlights Google Duo is rolling out screen sharing feature for users.

Google Duo is rolling out the screen sharing feature for users during video calls. Google Duo has been working on the screen sharing feature since 2018 but it did not materialise. A report by Android Police stated that the screen sharing feature on Google Duo is rolling out and working well. So, how will the feature work? Users will have to simply click on the three dots or in technical terms, known as the overflow button, during a call. Once users click on the three dots, they will have to choose the Screen Share option, which may not be available to everyone at the moment.

After choosing the screen sharing option, users will be prompted for permission to expose their sensitive information. Users are required to click on Start Now. Once the prompt is approved, the front-facing camera will stop and start the live screen feed with the person on the other side.

Once the screen sharing option is enabled, users will be able to show the recipients what they are watching on their screens. Receivers will not be able to see the live video of the sharer but a small window will show them their front camera at the top of their feed.

Users will come to know that their screen sharing feature is live through the Chrome casting sign on the status bar. They can stop the screen sharing option by choosing the option to end the call or by ending the screen share. If callers choose the option to end screen sharing, their camera will be activated again and the recipients can see their face.

The screen sharing feature was available for Android Police on Duo v105.0.331. Users should have the latest build to see it. The screen sharing feature, however, is a server-side roll out and is likely to be widely available in the coming weeks.