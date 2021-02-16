Searching porn on Google in UP? Govt will now monitor and send messages to internet users

Highlights The Police on Saturday revealed that it has hired a company to monitor peoples internet search data.

The team would monitor whether people are looking for pornographic content on Google.

The measure has been taken to curb crimes against women.

If you live in UP, you better not search porn on Google. No, we will not stop you from doing so but the UP Police might. The Police on Saturday revealed that it has hired a company to monitor people's internet search data. In short, the team would monitor whether people are looking for pornographic content on Google. The measure has been taken to "curb crimes against women".

The UP Police on Saturday said that a new team called the 'UP Women Powerline 1090' has been set up to monitor people's internet activities. The team will get alerts if a person searches for porn on the internet. Following this, the Police will reach out to the person to prevent "crimes against women". Talking about the new team, ADG Neera Rawat said that "in view of the increasing use of the internet, the powerline 1090 would also reach out to people to prevent crimes against women."

"To study the analytics of the internet, a company named 'Oomuph' has been hired, which will keep an eye on what is being searched on the internet through data. If a person sees pornography, the analytics team will get the information," Rawat said.

So whenever a person tries to access a pornographic site on the Internet, he will get an alert on his device. Police will also have a copy of information about the person trying to access porn. The information will be stored in the Police's database that will be later used to monitor crime cases in particular localities.

"The internet data will inform 1090 team if a person is searching for porn. The team will then send 'awareness messages' to the person. By doing this, the crime will be stopped at the initial process itself. If a woman is still being molested, then 1090 will take action," he said.

Rawat also revealed that the team had tested the feature in six districts of the state and got a good response from the public. The new project will start functioning across Uttar Pradesh, which currently has about 11.6 million internet users.

The Internet Freedom Foundation has filed an RTI request with UP Police over the move to track people's search data on the internet.

"Since yesterday we have been trying to file an RTI request with the UP Police related to the news reports that they are going to track porn related searches on the internet. However, the UP RTI portal has not been registering our request. We will continue to refile and update you," IFF posted on Twitter.