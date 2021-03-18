Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones costs a whopping Rs 29,990 in India

Highlights Sennheiser has launched its newest pair of in-ear headphones in India.

The headphones have been launched at a price of Rs 29,990.

The headphones will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms and selected offline retail stores from March 25.

Talking about the new launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said in a statement, "Sennheiser has been at the forefront of innovation and has evolved into developing some of the finest audio peripherals in the market right now. With the armor of high-end audio products, Sennheiser has paved the way to an audio revolution. Taking this legacy forward, we are excited to launch the all-new Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear headphones that have been crafted to offer a premium audio experience for our customers with impeccable sound quality when on the go."

Although Sennheiser is calling it an in-ear headphone, considering its size and design it is more on the lines of an earphone. It comes with a detachable 3.5mm audio jack cable and a German-made 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer to enhance the sound quality. The cable that has been used here is reinforced with para-aramid material for durability. The company says that it can endure thousand bend cycles can easily be replaced for optimal flexibility.

"For additional strain relief, the high-quality gold-plated Fidelity+ MMCX connector is seated in a recessed, 4.8mm-wide socket in the housing. Balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors are also available as optional accessories. A premium carry case is included for safe and convenient storage," the company said in a statement.

In terms of design, the headphones come with adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes (S/M/L). The company says that the design ensures a secure fit for wearing comfort for long listening sessions. This does not come with a dedicated ANC mode but the headphones offer optimum noise isolation to let users enjoy music in crowded areas such as the metro or the bus.

"Every component has been carefully tuned to refine the listening experience: This includes an optimized membrane foil that minimizes natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08% at 1 kHz, 94 dB), a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection within the housing and a resonator chamber that removes masking resonances in the ear canal for more refined and detailed treble. Offering a frequency response of 6 Hz 20 kHz, the IE 300 delivers clear high frequencies with a subtle and warm musicality that brings greater intimacy to vocals," the statement read.