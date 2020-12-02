Sigma launches three new prime lenses for Sony cameras

Highlights Sigma launches three new prime lenses under its "I Series" line-up.

The new lenses are -24mm F3.5 DG DN, 35mm F2 DG DN, and 65mm DG DN.

Sigma claims that I Series lenses offer "superb optical performance."

Sigma is known to provide lenses and other photographic accessories to camera users. The Japanese company has now launched new prime lenses under its "Contemporary" line-up. The three new lenses are further categorized under "I Series" lenses. These are the 24mm F3.5 DG DN, 35mm F2 DG DN, and 65mm DG DN lenses.

According to Sigma, all I Series lenses offer "the ultimate combination of superb optical performance, outstanding usability, and compact form factor." Sigma America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh said, "When it comes to mirrorless cameras, striking the proper balance between performance and size is even more crucial. We believe there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance, high-quality lenses."

"The introduction of the I series of full-frame mirrorless-exclusive lenses answers this call. The I series represents a new option: premium compact primes that are stylish in appearance with impressive specifications and optical performance."

The I Series lenses are available in E-Mount and L-Mount systems. The lenses are made of metal, include an autofocus stepping motor, and are compatible with high-speed AF. The latest I Series lens trio boast multi-layer coating and are weather-proof.

Sigma 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary

The 24mm F3.5 DG DN lens consists of 10 elements in 8 groups, with 1 SLD glass and 3 aspherical lenses. It has an aperture ring and a focus mode switch. The 24mm F3.5 DG DN is compatible with lens-based optical correction on select supported cameras.

Sigma 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

The 35mm F2 DG DN is made of 10 elements in 9 groups and uses 3 aspherical lenses to correct spherical aberration, field curvature, and fluctuation of aberration at the time of focusing. Sigma also claims the lens provides good correction of sagittal coma aberration for night sky photography.

Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

The 65mm f/2 DG DN is made of 12 elements in 9 groups and uses 2 aspherical elements. Sigma claims that in addition to the bokeh effect, the reduced vignetting effects "help curb lemon-shaped or swirly bokeh and give photographers greater control over the out of focus areas of their images." Additionally, the Sigma anti-ghosting and anti-flare technology ensures high-end performance in backlit conditions.

The three new Sigma I Series lenses will be available from mid-January in 2021. The lenses will be released only in the United States as of now. The price and availability of the latest Sigma lenses in India is not known.