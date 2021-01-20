Skip Galaxy S21+ and buy Galaxy S20+ at Rs 44,999 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale if you need a Samsung phone

Highlights The Galaxy S20+ is available with Rs 29,000 discount during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends on January 24, 2021.

The Galaxy S20+ was launched in India last year for Rs 73,999.

If you've been planning to upgrade to a Samsung flagship smartphone, then now is a perfect time. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has brought an incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ which is available with Rs 29,000 discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is currently retailing at Rs 44,999, and Flipkart listing claims that the smartphone comes with over Rs 38,000 off on the MRP of Rs 83,000. However, it's worth noting that the Galaxy S20+ was launched in India last year at Rs 73,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Additionally, interested customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards or EMI transactions that will further bring down the price of the Galaxy S20+. Notably, Flipkart offers a maximum of Rs 1,000 as an instant discount to HDFC Bank credit card customers. Moreover, Flipkart also has the exchange offer under which customers can avail up to Rs 16,500 off on the purchase of the Galaxy S20+. All these offers bundled, you can probably get your hands on the Galaxy S20+ at a lesser price.

Talking about some of the highlights of the Galaxy S20+, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Exynos 990 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone features a quad camera setup featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, two 12-megapixel sensors, and a VGA depth sensor. The S20+ packs a 10-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S21+ which is now available in India for pre-bookings. However, in our opinion, the Galaxy S20+ is a far better deal than the Galaxy S21+ for the below reasons.

--Galaxy S20+ at Rs 44,999 is a steal deal. The Galaxy S21+ comes with the all-new octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in all markets including India. This chipset brings 5G support to the smartphone but with a cost. On top of it, the 5G network availability is still something that doesn't have a launch date in India. This means you will pay more for a feature which is not available for the next few months. On the other hand, Galaxy S20+ packs the top-notch specs, which is enough to keep you satisfied through everyday tasks.



--Galaxy S20+ will offer a QHD+ panel while the Galaxy S21 will offer a Full-HD+ panel. Considering both use AMOLED panel, the difference will be apparent instantly. Thanks to the deal during Flipkart sale, the Galaxy S20+ is available at Rs 44,999 while the Galaxy S21+ costs Rs 81,999.



--The Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S21+ offer glasstic (mix of plastic and glass) body which means it is not premium like the iPhones or high-end Oppo or OnePlus devices. In case you are not getting a premium design then why to end up paying a premium for a phone that's not offering the best-in-class design.



--Cameras on the S21+ do not feel like a huge leap from the S20+ seen on paper. To compare, the S20+ offered quad cameras featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, two 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle sensors, and an additional VGA depth sensor. The S21+, on the other hand, comes with triple camera sensors featuring 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide-angle sensors alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor.