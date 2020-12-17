Skullcandy announces upgraded Hesh ANC headphones in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Highlights Skullcandy has announced an upgraded addition to its Hesh family of headphones with active noise cancellation and rapid tile finding technology.

The headphones are priced at Rs 10,999 and are available in true black and white colours on Skullcandys website.

Last month, Skullcandy launched the Crusher Evo headphones that give long-lasting 40 hours of battery life, according to the company.

SkullCandy has announced a new pair of upgraded headphones, Hesh, an addition to what the company calls the best-selling legacy headphones ahead of the Christmas season. The headphones will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and will come with Tile technology. The Tile-finding technology allows Hesh owners to easily "ring their headphones" to locate them if ever lost or misplaced. Moreover, the headphones have flat-folding to make the headphones more compact and collapsible design for easy portability. Hesh comes wit Bluetooth® wireless technology, call, track and volume controls and durability.

Hesh is available in True Black and White colours and on the website of Skullcandy for Rs 10,999. Hesh ANC comes with the listening time of up to 22 hours with ANC on and rapid charge, getting three hours of battery with a 10-minute charge. The company notes that ANC technology can come in handy to users especially when work from home has become a norm "making ANC technology accessible to everyone at an unbelievable price point."

For users who do not want to jump to ANC, and want to be aware of their surroundings, Hesh ANC features an ambient mode that deactivates Active Noise Canceling while still allowing users to hear their sound.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO of Brand Eyes, which is the official distributor of Skullcandy in India said, "Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones. When it came to Hesh, we listened  giving one of our most popular lines the upgrades that customers have been wanting. Hesh ANC provides a very premium noise-canceling experience with a host of features like Tile tracking, rapid charge, etc. at a significant price advantage vis a vis similar products from other brands."



The announcement comes exactly a month after Skullcandy announced a new pair of headphones in the Crusher franchise called the Crusher Evo for Rs 12,999. Skullcandy says that the Crusher Evo headphones will give long-lasting 40 hours of battery life with rapid charge technology that can deliver 4 hours of play on just a 10-minute charge.