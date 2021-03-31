Skullcandy Dime TWS earbuds with 12-hour battery life launched in India, price starts at Rs 2249

Highlights Skullcandy on Wednesday launched Dime, a new pair of true wireless earbuds for Rs 2249.

Skullcandy on Wednesday launched a pair of compact truly wireless earbuds priced at Rs 2249. The Dime True Wireless earbuds feature 12 hours of battery life, have an IPX 4 rating that makes them sweat and water-resistant. Skullcandy notes that Dime is an ideal, everyday audio companion that will "free users from the hassle of snagging, yanking, and tangling wires."

Skullcandy further notes that Dime is compact stick-style earbuds and has "intuitive, touch-enabled media controls" that enable users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, without reaching for their devices. Like other earbuds from Skullcandy, Dime can also be used solo as each earbud features a separate microphone. The earbuds are available in three colours on Skullcandy India's website -- True Black, Dark Blue, Green, and Dark Grey.

The earbuds work on Bluetooth v 5.0 and can be paired with a device as soon as they are taken out from the case. The case houses a 150 mAh battery while each bud has a 20 mAh battery. Skullcandy notes that Dime is 2.45 inches long and 1.53 inches wide and says that the Dime case is designed to be super compact and easy to carry in any pocket or clipped to a keychain with the attached lanyard. Each Dime earbud features 6 mm drivers and they weigh 32 grams.

"Despite being the fastest-growing segment in stereo headphones, true wireless earbuds still account for less than half of the market," said Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy in India, referring to 2020 NPD Unit Share data. "Our all-new Dime True Wireless Earbuds are intent on changing that. Offering stellar sound and unmatched simplicity at a price that makes it possible to throw a pair in every bag, Dime breaks down all barriers formerly associated with true wireless."

Last week Skullcandy launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless earbuds for its Indy franchise, the Indy ANC for Rs 10,999. The company says that the Indy ANC earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customisable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user. Skullcandy notes that the Indy ANC is the brand's first true wireless earbud to feature the ANC technology. Here is Indy ANC's quick review.



