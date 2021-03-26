Skullcandy Indy ANC quick review: Comfortable fit but average noise cancellation

Highlights Skullcandy has launched Indy ANC wireless earbuds in India for Rs 10,999.

Skullcandy promises up to 32 hours battery life with its latest TWS.

The Indy ANC brings features like Personal Sound, Ambient Mode, Noise Canceling and more.

It is easy to find a pair of wireless earbuds across price points. The category has truly exploded in the past year or so. We now have options like Redmi Earbuds S, Realme Buds Air Neo and others, under Rs 2,500 while those like Oppo Enco W51 and OnePlus Buds Z make up for great options under Rs 5,000. If you go further up the price chain, there are a number of options from Sony, Samsung and others in the sub-Rs 10,000 category. It's around the same mark where Skullcandy has positioned its latest TWS - Indy ANC.

Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, Skullcandy Indy ANC is priced in India at Rs 10,999. The earbuds are an upgrade on 2019's Indy which were priced at Rs 7,499. The key features include ANC and up to 32 hours of battery life. We will be using the earbuds over the next few days and bringing you a detailed review of it, but for now here is a quick look at what's on offer.

The first thing I noticed soon after taking the earbuds out of the box was their design. It's a mix of good and bad. The Indy ANC look bulky at first glance but are actually quite lightweight. I found the canal tips of the earbuds snuggly, and the supplemental rubber winged tips provided a secured grip.

The audio performance is no different. The earbuds feature 12mm drivers on each bud which produce clear sound for a delightful listening experience. The earbuds also allow users to custom tune hardware as per their hearing abilities. This is a feature called Personal Sound and can be accessed from the Skullcandy app which is available on both Google PlayStore and App Store.

The app offers more options such as Music Mode, Podcast Mode, and Movie Mode as well as Ambient Mode and Noise Canceling.

The ANC experience

One of the key reasons for anyone to spend on these earbuds would be Active Noise Cancellation. Usually found on high-end earbuds, ANC is becoming increasingly popular among audiophiles and is a must for any music enthusiasts. Unfortunately, Indy ANC don't offer the kind of experience you would desire for. Noise Cancellation here is not very effective. The earbuds should be able to block loud noises but that isn't the case. There is a slight wheeze with Noise Cancellation turned on.

As far as navigation goes, the Skullcandy Indy ANC features touch controls that give users the ability to play and pause music, skip songs, manage volume levels, answer or end calls, activate assistant, and more. Sometimes, the taps on the earbuds are hit and miss but it is a common affair with TWS earbuds.

Other features of the wireless earbuds include powerful battery life. With noise cancellation turned on, the earbuds offer five hours of battery life, but you can squeeze up to nine hours by turning it off. The company claims a total battery life of 32 hours with charging case but we will test for you.

That being said, these are our initial days with the earbuds and we will be using them further and bring you a detailed review soon. Also, keep checking India Today Tech's YouTube channel where we will be putting out a video review too. Stay tuned!