Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds with up to 32 hour battery launched, price starts at Rs 10,999

Skullcandy on Thursday announced the launch of its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless earbuds for its Indy franchise, the Indy ANC for Rs 10,999. The company says that the Indy ANC earbuds use Skullcandy Active Noise Cancelling technology with customisable Personal Sound via the Skullcandy App for a truly unique listening experience tailored to each user. Skullcandy notes that the Indy ANC is the brand's first true wireless earbud to feature the ANC technology.

Skullcandy says that the enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, will provide its users more comfort and convenience. The Indy ANC wireless earbuds also come with the ability to use each bud solo, giving the user full control. The Indy ANC gives up to 19 hours of battery life with the ANC on. The total battery life of the Indy ANC is otherwise up to 32 hours. It also comes with rapid charging that gives 2 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. They have an IPX4 rating that makes the Indy ANC sweat and water-resistant. They come with a wireless charging case and give a lag-free connection.

The Indy ANC earbuds also come with the ambient mode design for users who do not always wish to keep the ANC on. Skullcandy notes that a quick 'tap and hold' of the main sensor on the earbud will let users hear everything around them and even have a conversation. To turn the ANC on-again, users have to tap and hold on to the earbuds again.

The company notes that the Audiodo technology in the Skullcandy App analyses the hearing in your left and right ear, then automatically adjusts the audio to optimal levels for its user's specific hearing.

The Indy ANC will be available for Rs 10,999 in True Black. The ANC earbuds will be available for pre-orders on Skullcandy India's website starting March 25, 2021. On Skullcandy's website, there is a banner that reads that the company is giving an additional 10 per cent off to users who are placing pre-orders.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Distributor of Skullcandy in India said, "Skullcandy products are always made with our fans in mind as we look to infuse new technologies in our headphones and earbuds. When it came to Indy ANC we listened  giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been wanting. We stand behind building quality products for every experience. Indy ANC do just that!"