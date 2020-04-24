Skype will now let users change their background during video call

Highlights Skype has now rolled out a Zoom like feature that would allow the users to change their backgrounds during a video call

The video-calling platforms have been in demand ever since more than half of the world population was directed to work from home. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has proved to be fatal for people but the tech companies have not faced the wrath as much as the other industries have faced. Just like the video conferencing app Zoom, which had only 10 Million users in December, witnessed a surge in March with over 200 million users.

All this while, Zoom had posed a threat to the existing video calling platforms like Google Duo and Microsoft-owned Skype. The app has not been used as much as Zoom but it refuses to back down. Skype has now rolled out a Zoom like feature that would allow the users to change their backgrounds during a video call.A user can either blur the background completely or pick a background according to his choice. The company announced that it is rolling out the feature for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web applications. Zoom already has this feature and Skype will roll out the feature in the coming weeks.

"Want to look like you're calling from the beach, or from space? Now you can, with custom backgrounds for your video calls," Skype announced the new feature on its page.

The feature is particularly useful when you are in the middle of an official call and you don't want to show the wall that has your child's scribbles on it to your colleagues

So here's how you can change your background during a Skype call

When you start a video call on Skype, go to the video icon or click on the More menu.

 When you click on the More menu, you will get an option called Choose background effect. Click on it.

Once you select the option, you will be provided options that would allow you to Blur your present background, you can choose any image you added previously or you can also add a new image to customize your background as per your taste

The feature is also available in Skype's other competitor Microsoft Teams. They added the custom background option to Teams last week.

Besides that Skype had also introduced a host of new features that would help it compete with Zoom. Interestingly, despite facing severe backlash for loopholes in security, Zoom's daily users have rocketed to 300 million users from 200 million in March.