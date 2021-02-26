Smartphones set to launch in March 2021: Redmi Note 10, Realme GT, ROG Phone 5, and OnePlus 9 series

Highlights March is all set to witness a lot of smartphone launches.

March is all set to witness a lot of smartphone launches. From Redmi Note 10 to the OnePlus 9 series, some of the most-anticipated smartphones will be launched next month. Some of the smartphone companies have already confirmed the launch, while some are yet to lock a date.

Redmi is expected to launch the successor to the Note 9 series that was launch last year around the same time. Similary, Realme has also confirmed launching GT, which is expected to arrive with the flagship processor Snapdragon 888. OnePlus too is all set to launch the successor to the OnePlus 8 series and if reports are to be trusted, it could arrive in the second week of March. So let us have a look at some of the key details of the smartphones expected to launch in March

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi has officially revealed the first look of the Redmi Note 10. The smartphone is set to hit the stores on March 4. Redmi is expected to launch three smartphones under the Note 10 series including Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The top variants are expected to come with 5G connectivity. However, the major highlight about the upcoming device is that it is expected to arrive with a 108-Megapixel camera sensor. The smartphones could be powered by Snapdragon 720G, 765G chipsets. Xiaomi is yet to make the special.

Realme GT

Realme GT is set to launch in China next week. The company has already made the specifications of the smartphone official. The Realme GT is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase had confirmed that the Realme GT would be the first Snapdragon 888-powered phone.

OnePlus 9

One of the most anticipated launches of 2021, the OnePlus 9 series could arrive in March. Under the OnePlus 9 series, the company is expected to launch three smartphones OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and an affordable OnePlus 9 Lite as per the leaks. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of the OnePlus 9 but some of the leaks and reports have already revealed some of the key details of the smartphone. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro could arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU and run on Android 11 straight out of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus is all set to launch the ROG Phone 5 in India on March 10. Flipkart has already listed the ROG Phone 5 on its website ahead of launch.