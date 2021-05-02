Smartphones set to launch in May: Asus Zenfone 8, Pixel 5a, Moto G100, and all phones you can expect

Highlights Google Pixel 5a is set to launch during the I/O event which is scheduled for May 18th to May 20th, 2021.

Moto G100 is expected to launch in May with a 6.7 inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Asus is going to launch the Zenfone 8 series on May 12th.

April has been quite a busy month with several scheduled smartphone launches and now that we are into May, it is time we shift our focus to upcoming launches. There are several interesting launches planned in May, such as the ZenFone 8 series, Pixel 5a, Mi Mix Fold, POCO F3 GT, Moto G100 among others. Besides these, there are also new budget options to be launched like Samsung Galaxy A22, Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 Pro 5G, OPPO K9, POCO M3 Pro. Let's take a look at some top upcoming smartphones expected to launch in May 2021.

ASUS ZenFone 8

The ASUS ZenFone 8 series is confirmed to launch on May 12th and the lineup may include a total of three models: ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8, and ZenFone 8 Pro. All the models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. According to rumours, the ZenFone 8 mini will sport a 5.9-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to get a revolving 64MP camera setup on the back. Not much else is known about the ZenFone 8 series at the moment.

Google Pixel 5a

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a during the I/O event scheduled to begin on May 18 and continue until May 20. Due to the COVID situation, Google will host I/O 2021 virtually this year, last year the developer's conference was skipped. As far as specs are concerned, the Pixel 5a is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel main camera + a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 3840mAh battery, with support for 20W fast charging, among others.

Moto G100

Moto G100 is the company's premium flagship and was launched globally last month. The phone is expected to launch in India sometime in May The Moto G100 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2520× 1080 pixels resolution, dual punch-hole cutouts, and HDR10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card. Moto G100 ships with Android 11 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W turbocharging.

Realme 8 Pro 5G

Realme 8 Pro 5G model could have identical specifications as the 4G counterpart, except for a 5G-enabled chipset. It may come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with punch-hole cutout, 60Hz/90Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits maximum brightness. It could be powered by a 5G-ready Qualcomm or MediaTek chipset. It could have a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support could fuel the phone.

POCO M3 Pro

POCO M3 Pro will be a mid-range offering from the brand and it has already received BIS certification in India. It is said to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G that debuted back in March, meaning the phone could be the first 5G enabled POCO phone in India. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole camera, 1100 nits brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.