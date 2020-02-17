Snapdragon 865 Plus also happening this year, could launch in July for late-2020 flagships

Highlights Qualcomm might come up with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chip later this year.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus might offer bigger performance gains.

The Snapdragon 865 Plus might make an appearance in late 2020 flagship phones.

These days, one of the main parameters by which we choose our smartphones is what chipset the phone is using. Last year, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 had a more powerful successor in the form of the Snapdragon 855 Plus and it convinced many to upgrade to the new models for gaining better performance, even though the gain was marginal. Qualcomm seems to have caught the idea for keeping the cash flow steady and this year too, we might have a Plus variant of the Snapdragon 865.

According to a fresh report from GizmoChina, a tipster has shared some information on Weibo about a Plus variant of the current Snapdragon 865. The tip says that Qualcomm will have a Snapdragon 865 Plus that's scheduled to launch later in the year and similar to the Snapdragon 855 Plus, this chip will power all the late flagships of 2020. There are no power figures or performance gains mentioned in the leak but a tentative availability of the chip in Q3 2020 is expected.

Qualcomm has been pulling off this strategy for a long time. Back in 2016, Qualcomm had the Snapdragon 820 chipset for the premium phones but a few months later, it released the Snapdragon 821 as a slightly more powerful version of the same. Last year, the Snapdragon 855 was followed by the Snapdragon 855 Plus which found its way into many gaming smartphones. The Snapdragon 855 Plus was essentially an overclocked version of the regular 855 with notable gains in graphics.

The Snapdragon 865 that we are about to witness in most premium phones this year promises big gains in performance. Hence, chances are that the Plus variant of this one will end up with slightly higher CPU performance and some notable gains the graphics performance. However, it will be interesting to see what modem configuration does Qualcomm choose for the Plus variant.

The Snapdragon 865 supports 5G but it does not have an embedded 5G modem. Hence, every phone using this chip will have to come with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which translates into more space requirement inside. Chances are that Qualcomm might embed the X55 in the 865 Plus for performance gains.

Currently, the only phones to make use of the Snapdragon 865 is the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Xiaomi's Mi 10 series. Vivo's iQOO is set to launch an affordable gaming phone with this chip in a few days while Realme is also expected to announce its premium flagship phone.