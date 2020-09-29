Software update MIUI 12 is rolling out to Poco M2 Pro

Highlights Poco M2 Pro is getting a new software update.

Poco M2 Pro has started getting a new software update with users now reporting that the Android 10 based MIUI 12 stable update is now being shared with users in India. As per reports, this new update reportedly brings along the September 2020 Android security patch.

The update has a firmware version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJPINXM, with its size at 692MB. For now, the update is being shared with users in a staged manner, with not all users currently getting a notification for it.

The update reportedly brings enhanced privacy protection, with new secure sharing feature, and new floating windows. The update also brings a newly designed control center with animated icons. If you haven't received the update on your Poco M2 Pro yet, you can check for the update manually by going into Settings.

the Poco M2 Pro brings some solid specs to the table. The Poco M2 Pro has been announced to bring a 6.67-inch 20:9 FHD+ punch-hole display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone's body also comes with P2i Nano-coating, splash and dust resistant. Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 720G Octa-core processor paired to up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The cameras on-board look very much like the ones we've already seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This is because the device gets a quad-camera set-up that not only looks like the Redmi Note 9 Pro's from the outside but is also the same when it comes to the hardware. As such, the phone gets a 48-megapixel main camera on the back -- the same Samsung ISOCELL GM2 seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.