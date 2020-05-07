Some Airtel Xstream Fiber users can save Rs 600 per month, here are all details

Highlights Airtel Xstream Fiber is offering a range of discounts to its users.

Airtel is giving 15 per cent and 7.5 per cent discount to its annual and semi-annual subscribers respectively.

Airtel XStream Fiber is also giving free installation to all new subscribers.

Airtel Xstream Fiber has a range of benefits for users considering to opt for the service this quarantine period.

The telco is providing free installation and a 15 per cent discount for users signing up for annual plans, Telecom Talk reported.

Users signing up for 6 months get half the discount of annual plans, which is 7.5 per cent. Airtel has promised a faster installation for first-time users. The offers are available on all Xstream Fiber plans across the country.

Airtel is currently offering four plans including Basic, Entertainment, VIP, and Premium plans.

Airtel offers unlimited data on all four plans across the country.

However, users in Chennai and Bengaluru are required to subscribe to an add-on plan of Rs 299 to upgrade their plans to unlimited data.

Following are the plans available for a validity of 6 months that will bring its users 7.5 per cent discount:

Basic Plan at Rs 4434: The Basic plan of Airtel XStream Fiber comes at Rs 4434 which comes down to Rs 739 per month as against Rs 799. This plan provides the user with 100Mbps speed for 150Gb. The basic plan brings with it free unlimited calls and access to Airtel Xstream. Airtel XStream offers entertainment channels and content.

The offer is also available for Entertainment, VIP and Premium plans.

Users subscribing to Entertainment, VIP and Premium plans get the benefit of Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscriptions along with access to Airtel Xstream.

Entertainment Plan at Rs 5544: Entertainment plan gives 200 Mbps speed till 300 GB of data is utilised. The charge per month comes to be Rs 924.

Premium plan at Rs 8319: The Premium plan gives 300 Mbps speed till 500GB is utilised. The charge for this plan per month comes out to be Rs 1387 per month.

VIP plan at Rs 22,194: This plan offers users up to 1Gpbs speed. Under the six-month recharge scheme, Airtel offers Rs 3699 per month.

The plan comes with unlimited data with a FUP of 3333GB for unlimited plans.

For annual plans, the added benefits remain the same but users get a 15 per cent discount on subscriptions.

Basic plan at Rs 8150: The Basic plan brings in the same benefits as the semi-annual plan. Users have to pay Rs 679 per month instead of Rs 799.

Entertainment plan at Rs 10,190: The plan comes with 200 Mbps speed till 300 GB of data is utilised for Rs 849 per month.

Premium plan at Rs 15,290: The plan which comes down to Rs 1274 per month offers 300 Mbps speed till 500GB is utilised.

VIP plan at Rs 40,790: This plan offers users up to 1Gpbs speed. Its monthly charge comes down to Rs 3399. The VIP plan subscribers can save Rs 600 on the annual subscription.