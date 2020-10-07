Some large Samsung TVs selling with free Galaxy phones in this sale season

Highlights Samsung has announced it's Home Festive Offers on televisions and refrigerators.

The Home Festive Offer sale has now gone live and will be last till November 20, 2020.

Buyers can get Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A21s, or Galaxy A31 free with the TVs.

Samsung has announced it's Home Festive Offer sale that would provide discounts and offers on home appliances like televisions, refrigerators, and more. The Home Festive Offer sale has now gone live and will be last till November 20, 2020. Along with the home appliances, users can also get the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A21s, or Galaxy A31 along with the TVs.

Talking about the new Samsung sale, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, "This festive season, celebrations will be mostly at home as consumers continue to be cautious. To help transform their homes into their festive hubs, Samsung is bringing its "Home, Festive Home" offers on its range of consumer electronics products that will help consumers redefine their homes and get ready for the upcoming festive season. We are confident that our unique offers across price points will meet their expectations, enrich their lives, and help make their homes ready for the festive season."

During the season sale, buyers can get some of the flagship Samsung devices along with the high-end TVs. Smart TVs are not only expensive but available in bigger screen sizes too. Users can get the Galaxy Fold which is priced at Rs 1,30,980 for free with the 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm), and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

Now, while the offers sound very tempting do understand that these are very expensive TVs we are talking about. The Galaxy Fold, which is by the way from last year as it has been replaced by the Galaxy Fold 2 this year, is going to be given away for free with QLED 8K TVs. The cheapest of these TVs is Q800T, which has an MRP of Rs 899990 on the Samsung website. The most expensive of these TVs is the Q950T, which costs Rs 1449990.

Other TVs that come with a free Galaxy phone are also expensive. Consumers will get a free Galaxy S20 Ultra with a QLED TV that has an at least a 75-inch QLED screen. The cheapest of these TVs according to the Samsung website is the Q70T 4K that costs Rs 4,24,990. Buyers can get a Galaxy A21s with 55-inch QLED and 65 inch UHD models and a Galaxy A31 with 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K, and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models

Buyers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs. Not just TVs, buyers will also get a Galaxy Note10 Lite free on purchase of Samsung's flagship Spacemax Family Hub refrigerator.