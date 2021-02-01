Some tech-related announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman you may have missed during Budget 2021

Highlights FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021 in Parliament today.

She announced changes in customs duty on some of the parts used in mobiles, chargers, and power banks.

The new customs duty will be in effect from April 2021.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, presented the Union Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Parliament today and made a host of announcements. During her speech, she talked about the domestic electronic manufacturing that has seen rapid growth. Here in this post, we have tried to cover announcements related to technology you may have missed during her speech.

The Finance Minister on Monday announced the withdrawal of a few exemptions on parts of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles that may lead to an increase in these products' prices. Further, some parts of mobiles have been moved from "Nil" rate to a moderate 2.5 per cent.

During the Budget announcement, FM Sitharaman said, "We are now exporting items like mobiles and chargers." She even confirmed that some parts of mobiles would see a change in customs duty to promote value addition in the electronics sector.

The government will now levy 2.5 per cent customs duty on inputs, parts or sub-parts for the manufacture of specified parts of mobile phones, including Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), Camera module, and Connectors. FM Sitharaman confirmed that the change in customs duty would go in effect from April 2021.

This may mean that the smartphones may get expensive from April in India thanks to the increased customs duty announced by FM Sitharaman in Budget 2021.

Changes in Customs duty announced during Union Budget 2021

Additionally, the government has also raised customs duty on printed Circuit Board Assembly [PCBA] and moulded plastic used to manufacture chargers and adapters. FM Nirmala Sitharaman raised customs duty on items used in the manufacturing of chargers and adapters to 15 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

The government has also decided to charge customs duty of 10 per cent on inputs and part, other than PCBA and moulded plastic, from the current no customs duty.

Moreover, the government also announced customs duty of 2.5 per cent on inputs, parts, and sub-parts on items other than PCBA and Li-ion Cell used in the manufacturing of Lithium-ion battery and battery packs or power banks. This may mean that the prices on power banks may go up. The new customs duty will be implemented in April 2021.

Some of the other items on which the government will raise the customs duty are compressor of the refrigerator and air conditioners, specified insulated wires and cables used in manufacturing appliances, inputs and parts of LED lights or fixtures including LED lamps, and more.

Apart from customs duty changes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget announced a unique initiative called the National Language Translation Mission. "We will undertake a new initiative National Language Translation Mission (NTLM). This will enable the wealth of governance-and-policy related knowledge on the Internet being made available in major Indian languages," FM Sitharaman said.