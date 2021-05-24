Some WhatsApp users who have not accepted privacy policy yet lose the calling feature

Highlights WhatsApp had previously noted that its users not accepting the new terms of service will gradually lose the app's basic features.

Now, some users who have not accepted the new terms of service have lost the calling functionality on WhatsApp.

The IT mInistry had given WhatsApp one week to roll back its new privacy policy, failing which it would take necessary steps.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week directed WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy, failing which it would take "necessary steps in consonance with law." The Communications Ministry had previously stated that WhatsApp's new terms of service violate IT law, to which WhatsApp had replied saying that the new privacy policy conforms with them.



Now, days after WhatsApp's May 15 deadline to accept the new terms of service, some WhatsApp users who have not complied with its new terms of service are experiencing the after-effects that the Facebook-owned company had said would gradually show for users after persistent reminders to accept the new privacy policy.



Twitter user @rohitghalsasi on Monday noted that WhatsApp is not allowing users to do audio/video calls if they had not accepted their new privacy policies.



"So @WhatsApp is not allowing you to do audio/video calls if you had not accepted their new privacy policies. @GoI_MeitY Can they do that, especially when you had asked them to withdraw the new policy?" Ghalsasi wrote.





While the calling feature is working for most users who have not accepted the new terms of service yet, it seems that WhatsApp has started applying the restrictions for some users randomly, which is sort of an A-B testing.



Stating that users not accepting the new terms of service will not lose their WhatsApp accounts by May 15 but may gradually lose functionality, WhatsApp had previously noted, "This will not happen to all users at the same time. You won't be able to access your chat list, but you can still answer the incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications enabled, you can tap on them to read or respond to a message or call back a missed phone or video call."



As of now, WhatsApp is showing a pop-up to some users who have not accepted the terms of service while making audio and video calls. It reads, "WhatsApp secures your conversations with end-to-end encryption. This means your messages, calls, and status updates stay between you and the people you choose. Not even WhatsApp can read or listen to them." This may be a precursor to the next step, which is losing the functionality altogether.

WhatsApp currenty shows this message to some users who have not accepted its new Terms of Service. (Picture: India Today Tech)



It is interesting to note that MeitY gave WhatsApp a week's time to roll back its privacy policy on May 18, and there are no signs of roll back from WhatsApp where the terms of service are concerned. WhatsApp had previously noted that it would not defer the May 15 deadline to accept the new terms of service and would give users some time to jump on board with its new terms. WhatsApp has noted that its messages are end-to-end encrypted, and the new terms of service apply to only special business accounts.