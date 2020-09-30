Sonos files case against Google for infringing wireless audio patents

Highlights Sonos has filed a patent lawsuit against Google for alleged infringement of five wireless audio patents.

The new patent lawsuit relate to more modern wireless speaker system features and a more aggressive approach from Sonos.

Earlier, Sonos filed a patent lawsuit against Google in January after which Google countersued Sonos.

Sonos has filed yet another patent lawsuit against Google for the alleged infringement of five wireless audio patents across the entire line of Nest and Chromecast products. The move came right ahead of Google's hardware event on September 30 where it is likely to announce new Chromecast and Nest speakers along with Pixel phones.

The new patent lawsuits relate to more modern wireless speaker system features like controlling streaming music from a secondary device like a phone. This lawsuit refers to a more aggressive approach from Sonos, The Verge noted.

This is not the first time that Sonos has filed a patent lawsuit against Google. Earlier this year in January, the wireless speaker giant sued Google for the alleged infringement of five patents covering the setup, control, and synchronisation of multi-room network speaker systems. The case was filed in a California federal court and with the International Trade Commission (ITC). The federal case has been put on hold until the ITC comes at a discussion.

Google in turn countersued Sonos alleging that Sonos is infringing five Google patents covering mesh networking, echo cancellation, DRM, content notifications, and personalised search. The new case has been filed in the federal court for the Western District of Texas for a quicker resolution, according to Eddie Lazarus, Sonos' chief legal officer.

Lazarus said that it is important for Sonos to show the depth and breadth of Google's copying. "We showed them claim charts on 100 patents that we claimed they were infringing, all to no avail," he told The Verge. As per the report, Google is ready to fight back and has denied Sonos' claims vigorously.

Lazarus noted that Sonos has presented Amazon with similar patent claims. "We believe that most people involved in wireless home audio today infringe on our patents in one way or the other. We were ahead of our time. These technologies weren't commonplace when Sonos designed them," Lazarus said.



