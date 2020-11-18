Sony a7C super compact camera launched for vloggers in India

Highlights Sony India has launched Sony a7C full-frame camera for Rs 1,67,990.

Almost two months later, Sony has launched its super compact Sony a7C full-frame camera in India. It was earlier announced on September 15 in North America, and now has made its way for Indian camera users. The Sony a7C is an ultra compact camera targeting YouTubers and digital content creators.

Where "C" stands for Compact in the Sony a7C, the camera is around 509 grams. The company, in fact, claims that "the Alpha 7C is similar in size and weight to an APS-C camera, with only 1 percent more weight than the Alpha 6600."

Speaking of the specs and features of the Sony a7C, the camera has borrowed quite a few characteristics from the Sony a7 Mark III. Let us get into some details here:

Sony a7C: Tech specs

--The Sony a7C equips a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor powered by BIONZ X image processing engine. The sensor offers 15-stop dynamic range and a standard ISO which extends up to 51,200. The ISO scale is actually expandable from 50-to-2,04,800 for low-light shooting.

--The a7C full-frame camera features real-time tracking AF with 693-point focal-plane phase-detection. Users also get 5-axis in-body stabilisation while shooting.

--For video recording capabilities, the a7C can capture 4K videos and fullHD videos up to 120fps. The camera also features continuous shooting at up to 10 fps. It is also possible to shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode.

--The a7C boasts a 2.35 million dot 0.39-inch viewfinder with a magnification of 0.59x. There is also a touch-screen LCD display with approximately 921 thousand dots for better visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

--As for vlog-specific features, the a7C includes a flip LCD display to click selfies or record videos. The MOVIE button has been placed on the top of the camera to operate while recording in selfie mode. A digital audio interface has also been added to the camera's Multi Interface (MI) Shoe for clearer audio recordings. Users can also shoot in a vertical position.

--The a7C features headphone and microphone jacks for the convenience of the camera users.

--For the battery, Sony a7C has NP-FZ100 battery which provides "enough power for long shooting durations and to capture up to an industry-leading 740 images when using the LCD monitor, or 680 images when using the viewfinder."

--Other specs include a single SD UHS-II memory card slot which can be accessed from the side of the camera.

Sony a7C: Price and availability

The full-frame Sony a7C compact camera is available in India from November 18 onwards. Camera users can buy the Sony a7C at a price of Rs 1,67,990. When paired with the SEL2860 lens, the Sony Alpha 7C kit can be bought for Rs 1,96,990.

Today, Sony also announced its latest full-frame cinema camera, the Sony FX6, for the global market. The camera can capture 4K videos, boasts the latest Bionz XR processor --which was used in Sony a7S Mark III-- and more.

The imaging brand is always busy either with conceptualization of a new product or in releasing one. In another news, Sony may soon introduce its first ever drone for vloggers, the Sony Airpeak. The new line of Sony Airpeak drones will be unveiled in the spring of 2021.