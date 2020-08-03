Sony a7S Mark III overheats more than Canon EOS R5 while shooting

Highlights Sony a7S Mark III overheats faster than Canon EOS R5 while shooting 4K videos.

The a7S Mark III shuts off at 29 minutes, whereas the R5 shuts off at 34 minutes.

For Canon EOS R5 overheating issue, the company has designed an additional adapter.

Sony recently launched its new full-frame mirrorless camera -the Sony a7S Mark III on July 28. The a7S Mark III equips a 12.1-megapixel image sensor, a fast hybrid AF system, 4K video recording and more. These features certainly draw the attention of many professional photo-takers and videographers. This is why, before the launch of Sony a7S Mark III, it was believed that the camera will take on the likes of Canon's EOS R5 mirrorless camera.

At the product launch of Sony Alpha a7S III, the company did claim that the new camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 60p resolution for over an hour (double the time of Canon EOS R5) without overheating. However, some early tests by reviewers in the US revealed that the a7S Mark III suffered from overheating problems more severely than that of Canon EOS R5.

As noted by Digital Camera World, one of the US-based YouTuber Dan Watson said a few things about overheating issues for Sony a7S Mark III and Canon EOS R5 cameras in one of his videos. When Watson shot with both the cameras outdoors, in the direct sunlight, the a7S Mark III became hotter first, shutting down at 23 minutes. Whereas, Canon EOS R5 made it to 33 minutes before shutting down.

"When I went outside in the crazy Florida heat, things took a kind of unexpected turn here. The Sony was consistently measuring about five degrees hotter than my Canon, and it actually shut off at about 23 minutes where my Canon went to about 32, 33 in 4K 60." When camera users got infuriated in the comment section, Watson did one more overheating test for the cameras. This time, both the Sony a7S Mark III and Canon EOS R5 performed a little better. But again, the Sony camera tapped out at 29 minutes whereas the Canon shut off at 34 minutes.

Watson also rightly said in the video that the results can be subjective for different camera users as a lot depends on camera settings and shooting environment as well.

While overheating issues in cameras is nothing new, what matters is how the company fixes it. For example, Canon designed and patented an additional adapter to deal with Canon EOS R5's overheating problem.