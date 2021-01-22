Sony announces Alpha camera event for Jan 26, might unveil Sony A9 III

Highlights Sony to launch new camera on January 26.

New camera to be part of Alpha series.

Sony A9 III likely to be unveiled next week.

Sony has announced the launch of a new camera for January 26. The new product will be part of the Alpha series of the camera maker but other details have been kept under wraps. The launch will take place on the mentioned date at 7 am Pacific Time. The company has started teasing the camera on its YouTube account.

The only major hint that you get from the YouTube teaser is the tagline which says "the one never seen" with the background showing some motion blur. This suggests that the new camera could be a sports or action camera.

The new camera is likely to be part of the A9 series, most likely A9 III.

It makes sense too as the Sony A7 III is now three years old and even though it is doing very well in the market, an update is needed. The company had also launched the a7C recently, which is a smaller version of the a7 III. This has led to rumours that the next in line could be a new A9 camera.

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, which has a good track record with predictions, the Sony A9 III might come with an 8K sensor and a new 50MP sensor. The only reason for Sony to decide against the A9 III is that the Sony A9 II only arrived in October 2019. And, this could be a fast turnaround for a successor to that camera.

There is a small chance that the new camera might be named Sony A9S III, which will leave scope for a bigger update in future. In either case, the new camera will have similar specs to the Sony A7S III, including the same EVF and autofocus. The camera is likely to be priced around $4,999.



Rumours suggest that the camera should be able to record 8K videos at 30fps but exact details and capability of the device will be known next week when it is officially launched. However, if Sony actually manages to launch a camera in the A9 line, it should excite some photography enthusiasts especially those who don't run after megapixels but demand fast speed from their shooter.