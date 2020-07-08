Sony announces high-end FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens

There have been rumours that suggest Sony is growing vigorously. Going by the leaks, the camera brand is expected to release Sony a7S III later this Summer. But for now, the company has officially unveiled Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G-Master lens. It is a high-end ultra-wide angle zoom lens. The new lens is a part of Sony's premium range of G-Master series lenses.

Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G-Master lens is compact and aimed at professionals. The lens is ideal for capturing landscapes, astrophotography and architecture. As noted in Sony's press release, it is said that the lens will provide an "extra mobility for active sports shooters who want to capture ultra-wide perspectives."

The new Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G-Master lens features a complex optical design. As for lens elements, it consists of 17 elements in 14 groups. These include three extreme aspherical elements, one regular aspherical, two super extra-low dispersion elements, three extra-low dispersion elements, and a new Nano AR Coating II which is being used for the first time.

The FE 12-24mm f/2.8 is weather proof, which means that the lens features dust and moisture-sealed design. Other specs include: customizable focus-hold button, a focus-mode switch, and a rear-filter holder for cut-out gel filters. Sony provides a filter template to aid users in cutting gel filters to size.

The new Sony lens is bigger than Sigma's 14-24mm F2.8 and weighs around 847g. The lens will be available in August in the US for a price tag of $3,000 USD.